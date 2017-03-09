On Tuesday (March 7), House Republicans introduced a draft of the American Health Care Act, the bill they created to replace President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Just before 4:30 a.m. EST today (March 8), the House Committee on Ways and Means approved a marked up version of the bill. CNN reports that the committee meeting began at 10:30 a.m. yesterday and concluded with a 23-16 vote along party lines, with Democrats attempting to delay consideration until a Congressional Budget Office analysis is completed, and trying to insert provisions that would require insurance for all taxpayers and their dependents.

Watch Ways and Means’ stream of the session above to see what happened while you were sleeping.

The Energy and Commerce Committee—which began discussions at the same time as Ways and Means—is still considering the bill. Watch that debate live, via C-Span.