WGN America's antebellum drama, "Underground," returns for a second season tonight (March 8).

The series' first season focused mostly on Noah ("Straight Outta Compton's" Aldis Hodge) and Rosalee's ("True Blood's" Jurnee Smollett-Bell) joint escape from their Georgia plantation. As demonstrated in the above trailer, the new season widens the show's scope as Noah awaits hopeful release from prison for his attempted escape. Rosalee works with Harriet Tubman, played by Aisha Hinds ("Detroit 1-8-7"), to protect other runaways along the Underground Railroad. John (Marc Blucas, "Limitless") stands up to racist state laws while defending Noah in court, while his wife (Jessica de Gouw, "Dracula") joins a secret multiracial abolitionist society. And later in the season, "Underground" executive producer John Legend will appear as Frederick Douglass.

Fans tuning in for the season premiere at 10 p.m. EST tonight can join Legend, Hinds, Smollett-Bell, Hodge and other cast and crew for a live Twitter chat via the show's official account.