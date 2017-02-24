"Get Out," Jordan Peele's ("Key and Peele") new horror film about a young Black man's perilous journey into an idyllic White community's racist underbelly, opens in theaters nationwide today (February 24).

The comedian and actor's feature directorial debut stars Daniel Kaluuya ("Sicario") and Allison Williams ("Girls") as Chris and Rose, an interracial couple visiting the suburban home of the latter's parents. What seems like a warm welcome turns sinister as Chris, disturbed by the community's White residents and their detached mannerisms, uncovers its racist dark side.

Catherine Keener ("Capote") and Bradley Whitford ("The West Wing") feature as Rose's parents. Betty Gabriel ("Good Girls Revolt"), Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta") and Marcus Henderson ("Whiplash") star in guest roles.

"Get Out" premiered with a surprise screening at last month's Sundance Film Festival. Peele said during a post-film Q&A that Barack Obama's presidency and accompanying perceptions of a "post-racial" America inspired the movie's premise:

We had a Black president, and we were living in this post-racial lie, this whole idea that we're past it all. All Black people know, "Racism, I experience it on an everyday basis." ...This movie was meant to reveal this monster of racism lurking underneath [many] seemingly innocent situations and conversations.

The film currently has a rare 100% rating on film review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes. Watch the trailer below.