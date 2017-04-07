Jordan Peele's box office record-setting horror film "Get Out" received its first bit of award show recognition yesterday (April 6) thanks to six nominations from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the "Key and Peele" star's feature film directorial debut, which depicts a Black man's horrifying trip to meet his White girlfriend's family, earned the most nominations of any project. Those nominations include "Movie of the Year," "Best Actor in a Movie" for lead performer Daniel Kaluuya ("Sicario"), "Best Villain" for Allison Williams ("Girls") and "Best Comedic Performance" for LilRel Howrey ("The Carmichael Show").

The last two nominations are in new categories: "Best Fight Against the System" and "Next Generation," for Kaluuya. THR reports that the former award replaces "Best Fight" and is meant to honor "a movie or TV show whose characters best exemplify fighting against a system that tries to keep them down," while the latter recognizes rising stars. Other "Best Fight Against the System" nominees with leading casts of color include "Hidden Figures" and "Luke Cage," while Kaluuya's fellow "Next Generation" nominees include Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of"), Issa Rae ("Insecure") and Yara Shahidi ("Black-ish").



Those two categories also indicate a bigger change for the show formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards: the elimination of gender and media boundaries for most categories. Read the May 7 award show's full nominee list and vote here.

(H/t Forbes)