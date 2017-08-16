While Twitter buzzes with #ImpeachTrump, four Congressional caucuses made it clear that President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who should leave the White House.

Yesterday (August 15), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) joined Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus chair Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Congressional Black Caucus chair Cedric Richmond (D-La.), Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) and Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairs Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) to issue a letter to Trump calling for the removal of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka from the White House.

From the letter:

In the wake of the deadly hate crimes and violence committed by White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, we write to request the immediate removal of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka from any positions in the White House. As members of Congress, but more importantly, as Americans, we are deeply concerned that their continued influence on U.S. policy emboldens and tacitly approves the ideological extremism that leads White supremacists to spread violence and hatred.

Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, ran the Breitbart News Network, which the Southern Poverty Law Center says publishes “overtly racist diatribes.” Miller is one of Trump’s senior policy advisers. He helped craft and push the “Muslim ban.” Gorka is the president’s deputy assistant. Forward.com first reported earlier this year that he is closely tied to openly racist, anti-Semitic groups in Hungary, where his family is from.

Read the full letter here.