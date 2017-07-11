Obama Administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett will chronicle her path from childhood to the national political stage in her upcoming book.

The Associated Press (The AP) reported today (July 11) that Jarrett inked a deal with Penguin Random House imprint Viking. A representative of the publishing house told The AP that the still-untitled 2019 book will explore Jarrett's "circuitous journey" from youth to the present.

"From her work on ensuring equity for women and girls, protecting civil rights, reforming our criminal justice system and protecting working families, Jarrett will share lessons learned about making change and her optimistic vision for what the future holds," the Viking rep added. The house did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

"I don't want to just tell my story," Jarrett told The AP about the book's direction. "I want to share the experiences, life lessons and values that have shaped who I am and my ideas for the future."

The AP notes that Jarrett first met Michelle Obama more than 25 years ago in Chicago, where Jarrett worked as then-mayor Richard Daley's deputy chief of staff and hired the future First Lady. She grew close with the Obamas and served as senior advisor for both of Barack Obama's presidential terms. Jarrett also chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls throughout Obama's tenure.

The Obamas signed their own Penguin Random House book deals in late February, with anonymous sources telling The New York Times that the former president's book received an offer of at least $18 million.