On June 16, Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted on charges of second-degree manslaughter and dangerous discharge of a firearm for killing 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yesterday (July 10), Yanez walked away from the St. Anthony Police Department $48,500 richer.

StarTribune reports that Yanez, who is Latinx, signed a separation agreement with the city that lets him voluntarily leave his job in exchange for the money. His official separation date is listed as June 30.

The following statement was posted on the website for the Minnesota city yesterday:

In order to serve the public interest and quickly assure the public that Officer Yanez will not continue as a St. Anthony police officer, the city has entered into a separation agreement that ends all employment rights of Officer Yanez at the city. Since Officer Yanez was not convicted of a crime, as a public employee, he would have appeal and grievance rights if terminated. A reasonable voluntary separation agreement brings to a close one part of this horrible tragedy. The city concluded this was the most thoughtful way to move forward and help the community-wide healing process proceed.

City officials posted immediately after Yanez was acquitted that they would offer an agreement with the purpose of “help[ing] him transition to another career other than being a St. Anthony officer.”

Per the StarTribune, the money will be paid out in a lump sum. Yanez will also receive payment for up to 600 hours of accrued personal leave. Yanez was reportedly making $72,612.80 annually when he shot and killed Castile on July 6, 2016.

Castile’s family settled its civil suit against the city last week for just under $3 million.