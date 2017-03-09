EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt gave an interview with CNBC earlier today (March 9) where he stated that carbon dioxide is not the primary factor in causing climate change.

The CNBC clip is below:

“Measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do,” Pruitt says. “There’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”

The EPA head, who was confirmed February 17, has previously voiced his skepticism that climate change is caused by human emissions of carbon dioxide.

Yet the majority of the scientific community is not in disagreement about carbon dioxide’s impact on climate change. Approximately 97 percent of actively publishing climate scientists agree that the warming we’re experiencing globally is a result of human activities, according to NASA.

Twitter users quickly responded to Pruitt:

