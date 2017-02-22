Using the Trump Administration’s policies to reduce immigration to the United States as a backdrop, a new report from WalletHub examines which of America’s cities are the most—and the least—diverse.

The report, “2017’s Most and Least Culturally Diverse Cities,” compares the nation’s 501 largest cities to see how they stack up in terms of race and ethnicity, languages spoken and the birthplace of their residents. Ethnoracial diversity accounted for half the score for each locality. Jersey City, New Jersey, ranked highest, with an overall cultural diversity score of 95.88 on a 100-point scale. Parkersburg, West Virginia, ranked last, with a score of just 7.4.

Other key findings:

Hilaleah, Florida, has the highest concentration of Latinx people (95.64 percent)



Rutland, Vermont, has the highest concentration White people who don’t identify as Latinx (95.45 percent)



Gary, Indiana, has the highest concentration of Black people (81.41 percent)



Waipahu, Hawaii, has the highest concentration of Asian people (63.88 percent)



In the report, Pilar Melero, coordinator of the Race and Ethinic Studies department at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, discusses the benefits of living in an ethnically diverse city: “Living in a diverse city gives you access to the experiences of people with identities/perspectives different from your own, giving you an opportunity to become a global citizen through daily interactions with diverse populations. That is an asset in our global world.”

Read the full results, which were released today (February 22), here.