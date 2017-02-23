Black showbusiness mainstays and newcomers alike took home special awards from "BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors," which took place in Los Angeles on February 17 and aired on BET last night (February 22).
The awards gala, hosted by actress Regina Hall, honored Black performers' achievements and excellence across television and film. Here are just a few of the people and works recognized:
- Denzel Washington, whose "Fences" co-star Viola Davis presented him with the Hollywood Legacy Award
- Issa Rae ("Insecure"), who received the Rising Star Award
- Terrence Howard ("Empire") and F. Gary Gray (director, "Straight Outta Compton"), who each received Excellence in the Arts awards
- Queen Latifah ("Star"), who received the Entertainment Icon Award
- 1997 film, "Love Jones," which received the Classic Cinema Award a month ahead of its 20th anniversary
Watch acceptance speeches and show clips over at BET.com.
