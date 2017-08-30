Few Black women comic superheroes get their own projects, but The CW will air two seasons of one such series, “Vixen,” tonight (August 30).

As Gizmodo reported on Monday (August 28), “Vixen” first aired on the cable channel’s CW Seed online platform in 2015. It makes its broadcast premiere this evening as The CW presents both of its six-episode seasons as one continuous two-hour special.

The show follows the DC Comics character Mari McCabe, a woman from the fictional African nation of Zambesi. Just before their death at the hands of poachers and corrupt family members, her parents gave her the Tantu Totem, a powerful necklace that grants her the supernatural ability to take on any living or dead animal’s attributes, allowing her to fly, breathe underwater and more. McCabe moves to the U.S., where she is a famous model by day and the crime-fighting Vixen by night.

“Vixen” features the voices of Megalyn Echikunwoke (“The Following”) as McCabe/Vixen, Anika Noni Rose (“Power”) as McCabe’s sister, Kuasa, and Sean Patrick Thomas (“The Selection”) as Kuasa’s colleague, Professor Macalester.

The “Vixen” special airs tonight at 8 p.m. EDT. Check out The CW’s teaser above and a playlist of behind-the-scenes interviews and episode clips below.