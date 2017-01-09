Senators across the country should brace for crowds outside their offices today (January 9) as people rally behind the #DayAgainstDenial. The name stems from President-elect Donald Trump’s climate-denying cabinet choices, whom people are calling on their representatives to reject.

Trump’s nominee for secretary of state is former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson. Though he recently left the post to meet Senate ethics requirements, his 40-year career at Exxon is likely to influence his time in the administration. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, whom Trump has chosen to lead the Department of Energy, sits on the board of Energy Transfer Partners, the developer behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Scott Pruitt, an anti-immigration, anti-Obamacare climate denier will likely be in charge of the EPA.

All of their positions depend on Senate confirmation, which today’s actions are trying to impede. “The climate is changing, and anyone who denies this shouldn't be in the White House cabinet,” the campaign’s site reads. “It's up to the Senate to stop these nominations—and up to us to show up in person to tell our Senators to fight Trump's Climate Denial Cabinet.”

Actions from Hawaii to Maine are scheduled to occur. Below is a recap from U.S. cities that have begun their protests. Follow #DayAgainstDenial to see more.

#DayAgainstDenial Great gathering in Philly today with great people! @350philly thanks for leading! pic.twitter.com/zPsGkN81eR — Philadelphia PSR (@PhilaPSR) January 9, 2017

This is how you say no to Trump climate denial. On the streets #NewarkNJ for #DayAgainstDenial. Excellent turnout despite freezing temp. pic.twitter.com/RfWTbbCaVd — Suzanne Trimel (@STrimel) January 9, 2017

