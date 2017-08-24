Music and media mogul Russell Simmons’ decision to introduce his Def Jam Records brand to premium cable television helped launch the careers of a generation of Black comedians. The HBO program that started it all, “Def Comedy Jam,” turns 25 this year, and Simmons will celebrate with an upcoming Netflix special with sets from many of the comics that the show put in the limelight.

Netflix announced “Def Comedy Jam 25” with the above YouTube teaser, which runs down some of the veteran stand-ups featured, including Dave Chappelle, Adele Givens, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Def Comedy Jam 25 celebrates the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments,” reads the YouTube promo’s description.

Variety reports that “Def Comedy Jam” originally ran from 1992 to 1996, with Simmons and HBO rebooting it in 2006 for another two years. Netflix did not mention “Def Comedy Jam 25’s” premiere date, only that it “will launch exclusively on Netflix this fall.”