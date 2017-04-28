Tomorrow (April 29) will be President Donald Trump’s 100th day in the White House. To mark the occasion, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) created the #StayWoke List, which looks back at 100 actions he has taken so far that it feels will negatively impact people of color.

CBC chair Congressman Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) writes:

In this new political climate, “stay woke” means to stay informed about the policies and programs of this Administration and how they will affect our communities (e.g. children, women, people of color, LGBT, immigrants, poor, middle-class and others) and the country. Unfortunately, staying informed about these policies and programs often means wading through the waters of “alternative facts” about them from President Trump and his Administration. … The actions on this list are informative, but not exhaustive, and are our contribution to the #StayWoke conversation started by young people. We hope that they will help you #StayWoke.

The list highlights actions in 19 areas, including “Crime, Justice and Reform” and “Ethics, Credibility, Transparency and Russia.” Read the full list, which was released today (April 28), here.

(H/t NBC News)