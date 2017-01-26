Opponents to Donald Trump’s presidency are continuing to organize and show their opposition. They’ve already managed to organize what was likely the largest protest in history Saturday (January 21) at the Women’s March on Washington. Now, environmentalists are planning a People’s Climate March.

The Center for Biological Diversity formally announced the event yesterday (January 25). It will take place April 29 in Washington, D.C. and “across the country,” according to its website. This news comes as the science community plans a Scientists’ March on Washington, for which details are not yet available.

The march—dubbed for “jobs, justice and the climate”—comes out of the 2014 People’s Climate March that brought some 400,000 people to the streets of New York City (and more globabbly) for the U.N. Climate Summit. That gathering united climate justice organizers, unionized nurses, Indigenous leaders, celebrities and traditional legacy environmental groups.

The People’s Climate Movement, the coalition behind this march, formed from the relationships developed during that march nearly three years ago. They’ve laid out an eight-point platform that includes a just transition for fossil fuel employees, minimum wage increases, and equitable climate resiliency investment.

Their website states:

In the context of the Trump Administration’s climate change denying and a Congress controlled by the right-wing it is clear we all must both protect the gains made in recent years, even if those have been limited gains, while we articulate and demand initiatives to move our nation to a new, clean energy economy.

The project’s steering committee includes 25 organizations such as the Climate Justice Alliance, Grassroots Global Justice, GreenLatinos, the Hip Hop Caucus, the Indigenous Environmental Network and the NAACP. The website states that hundreds of partner organizations are supporting the action, but has yet to list them.

In just its first week, the Trump administration has allowed a glimpse into its anti-climate agenda through leaked EPA memos calling for grant and contract freezes, pro-fossil fuel presidential orders and potential data loss.

Watch the video below of the 2014 worldwide marches.