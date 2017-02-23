A member of a Charleston, South Carolina-based Black Lives Matter group was freed on bond today (February 23) after his arrest for attempting to snatch a Confederate flag from a protester last night (February 22).

The Post and Courier reports that a judge granted Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, who uses the last name "d'Baha" on Twitter, on a "personal recognizance bond." That bond deems him a low-flight risk and requires him to pay $2,383 if he does not appear for his still-unannounced court date. The publication adds that he was charged with "disorderly conduct and malicious injury to real property" for his actions.

Charleston City Paper captured the incident that landed Moye in jail in the two videos below. The first shows protests outside a talk delivered by Bree Newsome at the College of Charleston. Newsome made headlines in 2015 for climbing a flagpole at the South Carolina State Capitol and removing the Confederate flag that flew atop it. The Post and Courier reports that members of the South Carolina Secessionist Party were protesting her talk when they were met by counterprotesters, including Moye. The first video then shows Moye jumping through yellow police tape to try and knock the flag out of the hands of a man The Post and Courier identifies as Party member James Bessenger. The second video shows Moye's arrest soon after the incident.







Newsome acknowledged the incident on Twitter, retweeting Charleston City Paper's article. Black Lives Matter Charleston also retweeted statements in praise of Moye's actions, including those that referred to him as a leader of the chapter. The group is not listed on this official compilation of movement chapters. Moye did not comment on social media about his arrest or bond, nor did the Secessionist Party.

As of press time, Charleston's chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) crowdfunded more than $12,500 to cover Moye's legal fees.