The Recording Academy announced today (February 8) that Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys and more artists of color will feature in tributes to Prince and George Michael at the Grammy Awards this Sunday night (February 12).

"While it's nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist's cultural impact in a single performance, it's that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments," the ceremony's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, said in a press release from the Academy today. To that end, the two tributes will include a total of 25 artists across the various genres—soul, hip-hop, rock, electronica and more—that Prince and Michael incorporated throughout their multi-decade careers.

Besides the three aforementioned performers, the 13 artists of color involved include William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and The Weeknd. The Academy did not specify which artist would perform in which tribute.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. George Michael died on December 25, 2016; People reported on Monday (February 6) that his cause of death still remains unknown.

The 59th Grammy Awards ceremony airs this Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EST, with British comedian James Corden ("The Late Late Show with James Corden") hosting.