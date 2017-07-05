Chance the Rapper scrapped the church choir in favor of a comparatively small backing band—a drummer, keyboardist, four backup singers and frequent collaborator Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal—for his installment of the "Tiny Desk" series, which NPR released today (July 5).

The Chicago-bred musician and philanthropist bookended his 13-minute set (above) with "Juke Jam," a slow-burning track from 2016's "Coloring Book," and a cover of Stevie Wonder's 1974 piano ballad, "They Won't Go Where I Go." He left the middle up to chance (corny-ass pun intended) by reciting "The Other Side," a poem about wealth disparity and familial love that he said he wrote that day. He stopped and restarted after an interruption from the intercom.

Watch the full performance above via NPR.org.