Cartoon Network’s popular ’90s and ’00s superhero sisters, “The Powerpuff Girls,” join forces with a new character of color—a sister named Blisstina, or Bliss for short—in a new five-part TV special.



Entertainment Weekly reports that Bliss unites with her younger sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in ”The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four,” which premiered yesterday (September 17). TVLine.com notes that Bliss developed out of earlier experiments with “sugar, spice and everything nice” like the ones Professor Utonium conducted to create the other three girls. Bliss disappeared after her unknown super powers, exacerbated by a tantrum, caused an explosion in the show’s fictional city of Townsville. “Returning to Townsville, Bliss is learning the strength of her powers, which include flight, teleportation, telekinesis, and super strength, alongside her sisters,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Though her race isn’t spelled out, she has brown skin and, as MTV.com reports, actresses of color provide her voice for “The Power of Four” airings in international markets. American actress Olivia Olson (“Love Actually”) confirmed on her Instagram that she voices Bliss in the American version. South African singer Toya Delazy portrays her in the African version, while Chinese-Australian YouTube star Wendy “Wengie” Ayche voices her in the Australia-New Zealand version.