With Vice President Mike Pence stepping in to break a tie, the Senate just voted 51-50 on a motion to proceed with debate on the Republicans' attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Today's (July 25) vote opens the Senate floor to immediate debate, during which members of the body can suggest amendments to various versions of health care legislation. As The Washington Post reports, members will vote on legislation later this week that will likely include a straight repeal of Obamacare without replacing it with Trumpcare.

Watch the vote and debate here, courtesy of C-Span.