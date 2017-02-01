Senate Democrats were able to delay a Judiciary Committee vote on Jeff Sessions yesterday (January 31), but they were not able to stop the committee from approving President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Justice today (February).
The majority Republican committee approved the Alabama senator via an 11-9 vote along party lines. Sessions is now one step closer to serving as the U.S. Attorney General. It’s a move that comes after much protest from groups who feel Session’s record of racist remarks and political connection to the president make him a poor choice for regulating the nation’s policing and civil rights policies.
No exact date has been released for the full Senate to vote on his nomination, but The Washington Post reports that he is expected to be confirmed by week’s end. Republicans hold 52 of the 100 Senate seats and only need a simple majority to push him through.
Watch C-Span’s video of today committee vote here.
This was not surprising at all. Strange how senatorial courtesy always seems to smooth's things along for the GOP. It's also clear that despite being three months removed from the election, the Democrats have no strategy. A look behind the scenes reveals why. Even before the election the Democrats had reached a deal with the GOP to repatriate the 2-4 Trillion dollars in corporate cash that's been stashed away in off shore accounts.
Both parties will agree on tax cuts, as they have in the past and both will continue America's several undeclared wars and waste our money on new, totally unnecessary military hardware. And of course both will collect the requisite payoff's in the form of campaign contributions. While it's the Democrats are routinely better on civil rights issues, but that ship sailed on November 8th and since then they have offered little by way of a compensating strategy.
With Sessions as the new AG we will likely see an end to DOJ investigations of local police departments. Sessions believes that too much DOJ second guessing is bad for morale. Also there will be no more DOJ involvement in voting rights cases, at least not on the side of the voters. We should expect the entire Civil Rights Division to function as it did under the benign neglect days of Nixon and Reagan.
Sessions will exercise discretion on all but the most egregious civil rights violations and at best will do nothing to advance them and hopefully won't pull DOJ completely away from its enforcement role.
But it would be a mistake to think of this simply as a Trump phenomena. Quite the contrary. Sessions is a throwback to the days of Reagan and Bush, so much of our opportunity for rights enforcement will shift to the not for profit defenders and courageous private attorneys who now must step into the breach.