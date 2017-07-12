Entertainment Weekly highlights the stars and crew of "Black Panther," the first Marvel movie with an entirely Black leading cast, in the cover story package for this week's Comic-Con preview issue.


The print magazine will debut on Friday (July 14), but several of the stories were posted online today (July 12). They offer exclusive photos and a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Coogler's ("Creed") upcoming superhero flick, including character and plot revelations. They include:

  • An explainer on the movie's central plot, which follows Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman, "Get On Up") as he inherits his deceased father's crown and struggles with internal chaos and external plots to rule the isolationist African nation of Wakanda
     
  • A Q&A with star Boseman, who discusses Black Panther's conflicts and relationships with other characters
     
  • Reflections from cast members Danai Gurira ("The Walking Dead"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Queen of Katwe") and Boseman, as well as director Coogler and producers Nate Moore and Kevin Feige ("Captain America: Civil War") on the characters' motivations and extraordinary skills
     
  • A gallery of 20 never-before-seen photos from the film set 


The movie's full leading cast includes Boseman as Black Panther; Gurira as Okoye, leader of Wakanda's all-women Dora Milaje special forces; Nyong'o as Nakia, a Dora Milaje member and Black Panther's love interest; Michael B. Jordan ("Creed") as treasonous adversary Erik KillmongerDaniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") as ally and confident W'KabiAngela Bassett ("Close to the Enemy") as mother RamondaForest Whitaker ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") as Wakandan elder Zuri; and Letitia Wright ("Glasgow Girls") as Shuri, Black Panther's younger sister and Wakanda's technological leader. They all feature in this group portrait, dressed as their characters: 

