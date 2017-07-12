Welcome to Wakanda. Your exclusive first look at @MarvelStudios’ @BlackPanther—one of the most beloved, game-changing superhero stories ever—has arrived! In this week’s issue, you’ll get an exclusive report from the #BlackPanther set, plus new photos and intel on #JusticeLeague, #GameOfThrones, #Outlander and so much more. Click the link in our bio for a preview, and make sure to pick up an issue on newsstands starting July 14.: @kwakualston/Marvel Studios #Marvel

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:14am PDT