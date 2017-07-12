Entertainment Weekly highlights the stars and crew of "Black Panther," the first Marvel movie with an entirely Black leading cast, in the cover story package for this week's Comic-Con preview issue.
Welcome to Wakanda. Your exclusive first look at @MarvelStudios’ @BlackPanther—one of the most beloved, game-changing superhero stories ever—has arrived! In this week’s issue, you’ll get an exclusive report from the #BlackPanther set, plus new photos and intel on #JusticeLeague, #GameOfThrones, #Outlander and so much more. Click the link in our bio for a preview, and make sure to pick up an issue on newsstands starting July 14.: @kwakualston/Marvel Studios #Marvel
A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:14am PDT
The print magazine will debut on Friday (July 14), but several of the stories were posted online today (July 12). They offer exclusive photos and a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Coogler's ("Creed") upcoming superhero flick, including character and plot revelations. They include:
- An explainer on the movie's central plot, which follows Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman, "Get On Up") as he inherits his deceased father's crown and struggles with internal chaos and external plots to rule the isolationist African nation of Wakanda
- A Q&A with star Boseman, who discusses Black Panther's conflicts and relationships with other characters
- Reflections from cast members Danai Gurira ("The Walking Dead"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Queen of Katwe") and Boseman, as well as director Coogler and producers Nate Moore and Kevin Feige ("Captain America: Civil War") on the characters' motivations and extraordinary skills
- A gallery of 20 never-before-seen photos from the film set
The movie's full leading cast includes Boseman as Black Panther; Gurira as Okoye, leader of Wakanda's all-women Dora Milaje special forces; Nyong'o as Nakia, a Dora Milaje member and Black Panther's love interest; Michael B. Jordan ("Creed") as treasonous adversary Erik Killmonger; Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") as ally and confident W'Kabi; Angela Bassett ("Close to the Enemy") as mother Ramonda; Forest Whitaker ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") as Wakandan elder Zuri; and Letitia Wright ("Glasgow Girls") as Shuri, Black Panther's younger sister and Wakanda's technological leader. They all feature in this group portrait, dressed as their characters:
We are in the Hall of Kings. Check out this portrait of the ruling Wakandans from #MarvelStudios' #BlackPanther, and click the link in our bio to get the scoop on this game-changer of a royal family. : @Kwakualston/©Marvel Studios 2018 #Marvel
A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:14am PDT