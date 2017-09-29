Beyoncé continues her fundraising for hurricane relief efforts by lending her talents to a remix of Colombian singer J Balvin and French artist Willy William’s Spanish-language hit, “Mi Gente.”

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT



Beyoncé teased the new single, whose Spanish-language title translates to “My People,” with an Instagram post yesterday (September 28). CNN reports that the teaser clip garnered more than a million views within an hour.

The remix features Beyoncé trading Spanish-language passages with J Balvin, as well as an English-language section which includes the line: “Lift up your people, Texas, Puerto Rico, Dem’ islands to México (Freeze). Slay.”

This passage lists the areas—which have endured damage from natural disasters over the last month—that Beyoncé seeks to aid through her fundraising. The Houston native has already coordinated support for organizations working on Hurricane Harvey relief in her hometown.

She says on her website that “Mi Gente (Remix)” proceeds will go to similar Hurricane Irma and Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands. The funds will also support areas of Mexico that weathered a deadly earthquake on September 19.

“We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world,” Beyoncé writes on her website’s relief efforts page. “There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most.”

Organizations featured on the page include fellow singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Somos Una Voz and the Ricky Martin Foundation.

J Balvin posted a video for the “Mi Gente (Remix)” music video last night. It features the lyrics and homemade clips of people dancing to the original song. Watch the video and listen to the song below: