Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's organizers likely ruined many people's resolutions to save money this year when they announced Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar as headliners for this year's concerts:

According to yesterday's (January 3) announcement, Bey and K-Dot (who collaboated on the excellent "Freedom" on the singer's "Lemonade" album) will headline the celebrated two-weekend California festival along with British rock band Radiohead. Beyoncé is the concerts' first Black woman headliner, and the first woman to headline since Icelandic singer Björk in 2007.

Most announcements involving Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar involve passionate responses from their dedicated fans, and this was no exception:

Beyoncé is the 1st woman to headline Coachella in 10 years. Imagine being 20 years into your career and still being "the first" LEGEND — Ray (@_BluRay__) January 3, 2017

Me: in 2017 I'm gonna save more money an-



Coachella: Beyoncé is Headlining



Me: https://t.co/vwesIrB28M — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) January 3, 2017

So Beyoncé and Kendrick are headlining Coachella.. road trip anyone? — B (@Brooke2739) January 4, 2017

SHIT SHIT BEYONCÉ AND KENDRICK LAMAR ARE ACTUALLY AT COACHELLA OMG HELP WHAT HELP https://t.co/SY96zZ5aDa — Gwen (@smithayy_) January 3, 2017

Wow Beyoncé is first Black women to headline Coachella. That's amazing. I see why y'all mad. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) January 3, 2017

me: i fucking hate coachella



beyonce: im headlining coachella



me: pic.twitter.com/wrVNXAUmnl — tired & ugly (@tired_ugly_) January 3, 2017

Beyoncé becomes the first black female in history to headline the Coachella Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/txlVCAre7b — ㅤ (@TheDailyBey) January 3, 2017

Coachella is scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes go on sale today at 2 p.m. ET. Other major performers of color include Kehlani, Future, Swet Shop Boys and Thundercat.

(H/t The Huffington Post)