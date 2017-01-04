Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's organizers likely ruined many people's resolutions to save money this year when they announced Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar as headliners for this year's concerts:

 

According to yesterday's (January 3) announcement, Bey and K-Dot (who collaboated on the excellent "Freedom" on the singer's "Lemonade" album) will headline the celebrated two-weekend California festival along with British rock band Radiohead. Beyoncé is the concerts' first Black woman headliner, and the first woman to headline since Icelandic singer Björk in 2007.

Most announcements involving Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar involve passionate responses from their dedicated fans, and this was no exception:

 

Coachella is scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes go on sale today at 2 p.m. ET. Other major performers of color include Kehlani, FutureSwet Shop Boys and Thundercat.

(H/t The Huffington Post)   