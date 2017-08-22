Black women and girls paving the way in the creative, financial and political worlds gathered in Newark, New Jersey, to celebrate their excellence at the annual Black Girls Rock! awards ceremony earlier this month. That celebration airs tonight (August 22) on BET at 8 p.m. EDT.

Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosts the event, which takes its name from DJ and philanthropist Beverly Bond’s youth mentorship nonprofit organization, Black Girls Rock! The organization’s mission focuses on Black teenage girls, offering them mentorship and arts enrichment opportunities while promoting changes to the toxic narratives that are often attributed to them.

Per that mission, tonight’s airing recognizes prominent Black women pushing for change via their work. This year’s honorees include rising Hollywood auteur Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Democratic congresswoman and frequent Trump critic Maxine Waters, musician Roberta Flack, Wall Street power broker Suzanne Shank and Black and Missing Foundation Inc. co-founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson.

"Black Girls Rock!" also features musical performances from SZA and Ledisi.