Director Ava DuVernay ("13th") and her film distribution network, Array, launched Women's History Month today (March 1) with a 12-hour Twitter takeover and conversation on women in film.

Over 30 female directors join DuVernay for Array's third "Rebel-A-Thon," a hashtagged social media exchange about marginalized groups in the movie business. Directors of color featured in today's session include Julie Dash ("Daughters of the Dust"), Mira Nair ("Queen of Katwe"), Tina Mabry ("Mississippi Damned") and Amma Asante ("A United Kingdom").

The "Rebel-A-Thon" also highlights Array's latest acquisition, "Namour." The coming-of-age movie, which focuses on an Arab-American valet driver balancing his unfulfilling work life with family pressures, comes to Netlix on March 15. Debut feature film director Heidi Saman ("The Maid") will also participate in today's takeover.

You can join the conversation, which started today at 10 a.m. EST, in progress with the hashtag #ArrayToday.