The Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominated both icons and rising stars of color for its 2017 screenwriting awards, which were announced today (January 4).

Legendary playwright August Wilson received a posthumous nomination in the "Adapted Screenplay" category for "Fences," which he adapted from his play before he died in 2005. Writer and director Barry Jenkins earned an "Original Screenplay" nomination for critical hit "Moonlight."

On the television side, Donald Glover and members of his all-Black "Atlanta" writers room received "New Series" and "Comedy Series" nods. His brother Stephen received an additional nomination in the "Episodic Comedy" category for penning the "Streets on Lock" episode. Dianne Houston earned a "Long Form Original" nomination for "Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le."

Other prominent people of color nominated within writing teams include Kay Oyegun, Bekkah Brunstetter and Aurin Squire ("New Series" for "This is Us"); Trevor Noah, David Kibuuka and Zhubin Parang ("Comedy/Variety Talk Series" for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"); and Fred Armisen and Michael Che ("Comedy/Variety Sketch Series" for "Saturday Night Live").

The WGA Awards' dual ceremonies take place concurrently in New York City and Los Angeles on February 19. Read the full nominee list here.