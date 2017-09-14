A civic engagement organization focused on mobilizing Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) to vote commemorated its fifth anniversary on Tuesday (September 12) with a social media campaign that encourages followers to share their visions for future APIA communities. The responses described a world where Asian Americans work against internal and external racism to create a better, more equitable world. 


18MillionRising.org, which drew its name from the APIA population in 2012, started its #FutureAsianAmerica campaign with the tweet above. The organization uses digital campaigns and community outreach efforts to engage unregistered APIAs of voting age. Their work contributed to a 48 percent increase in new APIA voters between the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

#FutureAsianAmerica exploded as APIA social media users imagined their communities embracing anti-oppressive advocacy and celebratory narratives, all while working to dismantle internal White supremacy. These tweets capture much of that vision:


Follow the conversation at #FutureAsianAmerica

Tags: 
Politics
18MillionRising.org
APIA
#FutureAsianAmerica