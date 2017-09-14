A civic engagement organization focused on mobilizing Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) to vote commemorated its fifth anniversary on Tuesday (September 12) with a social media campaign that encourages followers to share their visions for future APIA communities. The responses described a world where Asian Americans work against internal and external racism to create a better, more equitable world.

Today, we’re celebrating five years of 18MR w #FutureAsianAmerica! What does that look like? How does 18MR fit into that vision? @samala pic.twitter.com/zVmWnFbRTO — 18MR.org (@18millionrising) September 12, 2017



18MillionRising.org, which drew its name from the APIA population in 2012, started its #FutureAsianAmerica campaign with the tweet above. The organization uses digital campaigns and community outreach efforts to engage unregistered APIAs of voting age. Their work contributed to a 48 percent increase in new APIA voters between the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

#FutureAsianAmerica exploded as APIA social media users imagined their communities embracing anti-oppressive advocacy and celebratory narratives, all while working to dismantle internal White supremacy. These tweets capture much of that vision:

I’m down for a #FutureAsianAmerica where ethnic studies & Asian American studies classes aren’t only found on college campuses — OiYan Poon (@spamfriedrice) September 13, 2017

Communities that commit to ending violence against women instead of monitoring their dating habits #FutureAsianAmerica — trời đất ơi (@linh_ludu) September 12, 2017

An Asian America that isn’t full of anti-blackness, a place where we acknowledge Black Asians. #FutureAsianAmerica — Nico (@Nico_T14) September 12, 2017

An Asian America that FULLY supports its LGBTQA+ community instead of brushing us under the rug. #FutureAsianAmerica — 토니 (@galbihoe) September 12, 2017

An Asian America where we make ample space for SE Asian Americans, as well as Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander allies

#FutureAsianAmerica — Reappropriate (@reappropriate) September 12, 2017

When Asian Americans start loving black Asians and black people more than hip-hop and black culture. #FutureAsianAmerica — Sarah 나영 Kim (@sarahnkim) September 12, 2017

the #FutureAsianAmerica i want is one where it never occurs to anyone to ask me where i’m *really* from.

A future where my heritage is not defined by compulsory straightness and subservience to a toxic patriarcy. #FutureAsianAmerica — Hang Do (@heonuongchay) September 13, 2017

I hope for a #FutureAsianAmerica where we kill the #modelminoritymyth dead. — Kevin Hu (@pkvinhu) September 13, 2017



Follow the conversation at #FutureAsianAmerica.