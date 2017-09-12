Television screenwriter and producer LaToya Morgan (“Turn: Washington’s Spies”) will adapt journalist Wesley Lowery’s 2016 book, which highlights contemporary Black resistance to racist policing and violence, into a narrative drama for AMC.

Deadline reported yesterday (September 11) that the cable network greenlighted a drama series based on Lowery’s book, “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement.” The Washington Post reporter’s debut nonfiction book draws on hundreds of interviews he conducted with Black activists and the famlies of victims while reporting on Black people’s deaths at the hands of police and White supremacists. Lowery breaks the book into chapters that center on Ferguson, Baltimore, Cleveland, North Charleston and Charleston—cities whose struggles have fueled the contemporary racial justice movement. Per the book’s Amazon.com summary:

By posing the question, “What does the loss of any one life mean to the rest of the nation?” Lowery examines the cumulative effect of decades of racially biased policing in segregated neighborhoods with failing schools, crumbling infrastructure and too few jobs.



Studded with moments of joy, and tragedy, ”They Can’t Kill Us All” offers a historically informed look at the standoff between the police and those they are sworn to protect, showing that civil unrest is just one tool of resistance in the broader struggle for justice. As Lowery brings vividly to life, the protests against police killings are also about the Black community’s long history on the receiving end of perceived and actual acts of injustice and discrimination.

Deadline adds few details about the series’ content, other than that it will “reflect current events and race relations through the stories and voices of fictional characters.” Morgan, who currently works with AMC on “Turn” and other projects via an overall deal, will both write and executive produce the series. No word yet on anticipated air date or cast.