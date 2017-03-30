On the heels of last month’s worker strike, a group of activist and advocacy groups are joining forces for the A Day Without Immigrants strike. Slated for May 1, the national walk off action is led by Movimiento Cosecha, Fight For $15, Food Chain Workers Alliance, SEIU United Service Workers West and the United States Student Association.

Organizers report that thousands of workers have already pledged to strike, with the following demands: “an end to the criminalization of Black and Brown communities, an end to raids and deportations and an end to worker exploitation.”

“May 1 is the first step in a series of strikes and boycotts that will change the conversation on immigration in the United States,” Movimiento Cosecha spokesperson Maria Fernanda Cabello said in statement emailed today (March 30). “We believe that when the country recognizes it depends on immigrant labor to function, we will win permanent protection from deportation for the 11 million undocumented immigrants, the right to travel freely to visit our loved ones abroad, and the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Learn more about the national action at LaHuelga.com.