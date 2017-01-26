ABC greenlit a pilot for a new comedy, executive produced by "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs' ("The Get Down"), about a different rapping politician.

According to Deadline, the still-untitled project "centers on a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape—and wins." Diggs, who is not attached to star, is set to co-executive produce the pilot alongside writer Jeremy Bronson ("The Mindy Project") and director James Griffiths ("Black-ish"). Deadline announced in October that ABC gave the project a "cast-contingent pilot production commitment," which means that the network will move forward only if it approves the stars of the show. Despite the suggestion that performers have committed, ABC did not disclose any details about attached actors.

Diggs won a Tony Award for his dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton." He also had a recurring role on ABC's "Black-ish" as Johan, the brother of Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow.