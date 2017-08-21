Richard Claxton “Dick” Gregory’s son Christian confirmed via his father’s official Instagram page that the veteran comedian, civil rights activist, author and artist died Saturday (August 19):

It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days — Christian Gregory A post shared by Dick Gregory (@therealdickgregory) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT



Rolling Stone reports that Gregory was hospitalized at Washington, D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital with a urinary tract infection on August 9. He wrote on Instagram on August 16 that his “prognosis is excellent and [he] should be released within the next few days,” but Christian wrote to Rolling Stone that he later suffered ”a bifurcated thoracic aortic aneurysm.”

“For a lifetime, my father took all the hits, however, this hit was too much,” he wrote.

Per Rolling Stone’s biography, the St. Louis-born artist started performing stand-up comedy during a 1950s U.S. Army stint. He earned significant acclaim as one of the first Black comics to perform for predominantly White audiences, addressing difficult racial justice topics at a time when most comedy clubs were segregated. He later joined the Civil Rights Movement, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, and befriending both Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. He attempted a stint in politics by running for both Chicago mayor and U.S. president. Gregory remained active on the stage up until his death over the weekend.



Gregory helped pave the way for Black creators to attack anti-Blackness and promote change through art. Here’s how seven of those creators reacted to his passing:

Rest in Power #DickGregory Conscious. Funny. Down to earth. Blessed to have the pleasure to work with him & hear his amazing stories A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

You taught us and loved us. Thank you, #DickGregory. pic.twitter.com/uYytZ3PIKy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 20, 2017

Absolutely no one gave more to art of making you laugh and think… his knowledge of life and his perspective will be greatly missed… Especially during this time where racism and bigotry has reared its ugly head… I will never forget the word you told me… Get a radio station so you can always have a voice….God bless you. #dickgregory 🦊 A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

I was honored to celebrate Dick Gregory’s last birthday at @CarolinesonBway. Thanks for 60+ years of laughter & for fighting the good fight. pic.twitter.com/elvC2qivRK — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 20, 2017

“Just being a Negro doesn’t qualify you to understand the race situation any more than being sick makes you an expert on medicine.” #RIP A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

#Repost @michaelaangelad Well done Mr. Gregory, well damn done, sir. #DickGregory A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:44am PDT