Cross-movement organizing just gained considerable power with the creation of The Majority, a coalition of more than 50 activist and advocacy organizations united for “justice, freedom and the right to live with dignity and respect.”

Mic reported on the supergroup today (March 23), saying that the partners—which include the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Color of Change—represent Black, Latinx, Indigenous, LGBTQ, immigrant, refugee, laborer and impoverished communities across the country.

The coalition members are set to join forces for coordinated actions starting on April 4, the 50th anniversary of the day that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his controversial “Beyond Vietnam” speech. The official collaboration will conclude with massive protests on May 1, International Workers' Day.

(1/3) The Majority is made up of 50+ orgs committed to the cross-mvmnt fight for justice, freedom & the right to live w/ dignity & respect. — Beyond the Moment (@btmmayday) March 23, 2017

(2/3) When combined, communities of color & all people who believe in justice, freedom & the right to live fully are in the vast majority. — Beyond the Moment (@btmmayday) March 23, 2017

(3/3) Join us for Beyond the Moment: Uniting Movements from April 4th to May Day (BTM) to demand & create change: https://t.co/X40g4QheFk. — Beyond the Moment (@btmmayday) March 23, 2017



“Even though the election results showed one thing, the reality is that the majority of us are under attack and this is a moment for us to step into something together,” Navina Khanna of the Health, Environment, Agriculture and Labor Food Alliance, which is part of The Majority, told Mic. “This is about really learning to see our issues as one, and our struggles as one.”

The Majority’s website, BeyondTheMoment.org, officially launches on March 27, but visitors can sign up for updates now.