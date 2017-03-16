A judge in Hawaii blocked President Donald Trump’s second attempt at preventing travel to the United States for nationals of six predominantly Muslim countries last night (March 15). The move prompted some of his supports to create the hashtag #BoycottHawaii.
@TEN_GOP So sad, taking Hawaii off my travel plans, #boycottHawaii
— Edsf100 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@eds56f100) March 15, 2017
But the good people of Hawaii had zero effs to donate today (March 16). Here, three of the best clap backs.
Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes. pic.twitter.com/Ybj8Y74Kqn
— sierra (@sierraawolf) March 16, 2017
#BoycottHawaii WE DIDNT WANT YOU COMING HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE?? WHILE UR AT IT, HOW BOUT GIVING US SOME OF OUR SOVEREIGNTY BACK? MAHALO!
— PRINCESS T (@kennedytiana) March 16, 2017
Recap of #BoycottHawaii
Them: We're never going to Hawaii!
Hawaii: bet
Them: pic.twitter.com/ZSzrkcVwsE
— Lei (@FYIBLD) March 16, 2017
