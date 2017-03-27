Today (March 27) marks Muslim Women’s Day, celebrated on Twitter with #MuslimWomensDay.

MuslimGirl.com made the announcement March 22 after CEO Amani Alkhat designated the day as Muslim Women’s Day. “This is a day where everyone can stand in solidarity with Muslim women, so let’s make it a special one,” she says in the video below.

The news site, dedicated to shifting the narrative around the world "Muslim," has partnered with other sites for this event, including NYLON, TeenVogue and Refinery29.

The trending hashtag has received a lot of social media love—as well as its fair share of islamophobic hate—from Muslim and non-Muslim people alike. Here are 10 tweets featuring some of our favorite art honoring this inaugural day.

Put together a quick gif for #MuslimWomensDay Just a few of the amazing Muslim women that can be found throughout history! pic.twitter.com/HxX4Z5Eqkj — Rori! 😺🍕🍷 (@RoriComics) March 27, 2017

Happy #muslimwomensday to all my strong sisters around the world. I stand by you at a time of ignorance and bigotry. pic.twitter.com/HrPpbjg1J0 — hannah ☀️ (@calssliceofcake) March 27, 2017

Happy Muslim Women's Day! May we all continue to learn and strive to become better, more supportive Muslim allies ✊🏽✊🏿✊️ #muslimwomensday pic.twitter.com/kYSB0HqEEc — ludi leiva (@ludileiva) March 27, 2017

We're celebrating the first ever #MuslimWomensDay today with this time-lapse painting of Malala Yousafzai. #CreateAmazing pic.twitter.com/uuWyuddSMI — 92nd Street Y (@92Y) March 27, 2017