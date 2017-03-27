Today (March 27) marks Muslim Women’s Day, celebrated on Twitter with #MuslimWomensDay.

MuslimGirl.com made the announcement March 22 after CEO Amani Alkhat designated the day as Muslim Women’s Day. “This is a day where everyone can stand in solidarity with Muslim women, so let’s make it a special one,” she says in the video below.

The news site, dedicated to shifting the narrative around the world "Muslim," has partnered with other sites for this event, including NYLON, TeenVogue and Refinery29.

The trending hashtag has received a lot of social media love—as well as its fair share of islamophobic hate—from Muslim and non-Muslim people alike. Here are 10 tweets featuring some of our favorite art honoring this inaugural day.

